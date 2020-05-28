View Poll Results: Best Depeche Mode album
Speak & Spell
0
0%
A Broken Frame
0
0%
Construction Time Again
0
0%
Some Great Reward
0
0%
Black Celebration
1
50.00%
Music for the Masses
1
50.00%
Violator
0
0%
Songs of Faith and Devotion
0
0%
Ultra
0
0%
Exciter
0
0%
Playing the Angel
0
0%
Sounds of the Universe
0
0%
Delta Machine
0
0%
Spirit
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Tough choice. I'm a huge fan overall, but mostly their golden age (84-90). So many great albums overall, but "Black Celebration" was a turning point for them. And their masterpiece IMO. While I enjoyed "Songs of Faith and Devotion", it was tough to watch Dave Gahan so strung out on drugs. And it was a project/tour that ended the band with it's creative force (Alan Wilder). "Ultra" was an unexpected surprise. It shouldn't have worked but did beautifully. Tim Simenon was the perfect choice to produce that album. "Exciter" felt half baked production-wise and only had about three good songs. "Playing the Angel" saw them rebound. And it was their best effort since "Violator". The rest of their albums went from just o.k. to "meh".
Last edited by Daytripper; 05-28-20 at 09:42 PM.
