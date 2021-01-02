Marilyn Manson accused of abuse.
In the past, actor and activist Evan Rachel Wood has spoken about the alleged abuse she was subjected to by an unnamed ex. Inearly Monday morning, she put a name to the allegations.
The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson, Wood wrote. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.
In a show of solidarity, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson, detailing harrowing experiences that they claim included sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation. Manson has denied similar allegations in the past. His representatives were not immediately available for a comment, but his team has categorically denied similar accusations in the past. V.F. will update this breaking news as the story develops.
Wood, now 33 and a star of HBOs Westworld, has said that she met shock-rocker Manson when she was 18 and he was 36. In 2018, Wood testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states. My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body, she, though she did not name a perpetrator at the time.
Evan Rachel Wood and Others Make Allegations of Abuse Against Marilyn Manson | Vanity Fair
Click on the link to read the entire article. Sounds like Manson is one sick dude.
