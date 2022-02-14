DVD Talk Forum

Favorite final lines to a song

   
Old 02-14-22, 02:19 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,089
Received 167 Likes on 103 Posts
Favorite final lines to a song
Was just listening to Springsteen's Brilliant Disguise and have always loved the final lines to that tune:

"Tonight our bed is cold
I'm lost in the darkness of our love
God have mercy on the man
Who doubts what he's sure of"

* * *

So, what are your favorite final lines to a song?
Old 02-14-22, 02:59 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,079
Received 2,505 Likes on 1,629 Posts
Re: Favorite final lines to a song
"Meet the new boss, same as the old boss"

and

I aint sayin you treated me unkind
You could have done better but I dont mind
You just kinda wasted my precious time
But dont think twice, its all right
