Was just listening to Springsteen's Brilliant Disguise and have always loved the final lines to that tune:
"Tonight our bed is cold
I'm lost in the darkness of our love
God have mercy on the man
Who doubts what he's sure of"
* * *
So, what are your favorite final lines to a song?
"Meet the new boss, same as the old boss"
and
I aint sayin you treated me unkind
You could have done better but I dont mind
You just kinda wasted my precious time
But dont think twice, its all right
and
