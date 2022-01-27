Bands with names you dislike
Bands with names you dislike
What bands do you think made a poor choice in naming themselves? This is not about disliking the music, (although that can also be the case), just the band name.
There are a few that come to mind for me, but I will just mention 2 for now:
Imagine Dragons - sounds like a children's toy line.
Guided by Voices - good choice for a gospel group.
Re: Bands with names you dislike
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - I have no idea what these guys sound like. Maybe I'd like them more during a blizzard. Or with Eddie Izzard.
H.E.R. - I love Gabi Wilson's music, but the acronym H.E.R. (which means "Having Everything Revealed") is idiotic. I'm sure that sixth-graders think that it's deep, however.
Re: Bands with names you dislike
I love their music, but I hate The New Pornographers name. I bought a T-shirt at their last show but am embarrassed to wear it in public.
