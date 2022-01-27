DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Bands with names you dislike

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Bands with names you dislike

   
Old 01-27-22, 12:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Jaymole's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: N.Y, N.Y
Posts: 9,937
Received 186 Likes on 103 Posts
Bands with names you dislike
What bands do you think made a poor choice in naming themselves? This is not about disliking the music, (although that can also be the case), just the band name.

There are a few that come to mind for me, but I will just mention 2 for now:

Imagine Dragons - sounds like a children's toy line.
Guided by Voices - good choice for a gospel group.
Jaymole is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-27-22, 12:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rbrown498's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 3,134
Received 121 Likes on 90 Posts
Re: Bands with names you dislike
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - I have no idea what these guys sound like. Maybe I'd like them more during a blizzard. Or with Eddie Izzard.
H.E.R. - I love Gabi Wilson's music, but the acronym H.E.R. (which means "Having Everything Revealed") is idiotic. I'm sure that sixth-graders think that it's deep, however.
rbrown498 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
story (01-27-22)
Old 01-27-22, 12:51 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 16,261
Received 455 Likes on 327 Posts
Re: Bands with names you dislike
Anal C**t

Originally Posted by rbrown498 View Post
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard - I have no idea what these guys sound like. Maybe I'd like them more during a blizzard. Or with Eddie Izzard.
It's a goofy name, but it actually kind of fits their crazy music.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-27-22, 01:25 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 37,170
Received 1,005 Likes on 730 Posts
Re: Bands with names you dislike
Anything that is vague that it's next to impossible to do an internet search on.
Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-27-22, 01:37 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,772
Likes: 0
Received 29 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: Bands with names you dislike
I love their music, but I hate The New Pornographers name. I bought a T-shirt at their last show but am embarrassed to wear it in public.
Eddie W is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.