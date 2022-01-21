DVD Talk Forum

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf dead at 74

Singer and Actor Meat Loaf dead at 74

   
Old 01-21-22, 03:23 AM
Singer and Actor Meat Loaf dead at 74
Old 01-21-22, 03:30 AM
Re: Singer and Actor Meat Loaf dead at 74
Holy shit I love his song "I'd Do Anything For Love".

RIP brother ☁️
Old 01-21-22, 04:25 AM
Re: Singer and Actor Meat Loaf dead at 74
One of the greatest debut albums of all time. Such a powerful voice. So sad. RIP Eddie.
Old 01-21-22, 04:28 AM
Re: Singer and Actor Meat Loaf dead at 74
