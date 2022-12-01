Ronnie Spector RIP
Ronnie Spector RIP
I really loved her voice and she had some of the best Christmas music out there. Looks like she had a brief battle with cancer. RIP Ronnie Always loved what I consider her comeback hit with Eddie Money.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/12/enter...ies/index.html
Re: Ronnie Spector RIP
Nobody quite captured that 60s girl group wall of sound again. A frozen moment in music time those days were.
I know most think Dirty Dancing when they hear Be My Baby....me, I think Mean Sreets
Re: Ronnie Spector RIP
Mean Streets always comes to mind for me too.
RIP.
