The Beatles: Let It Be: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition 10/15
This will be released tomorrow. Nice track list, not bloated with a bunch of junk like so many Super Deluxe Editions. Looking forward to the 5.1 mix as that's the best part of these sets IMO.
- 5CD + 1Blu-ray (albums new stereo mix in hi-res 96kHz/24-bit; new 5.1 surround DTS and Dolby Atmos album mixes) with 105-page hardbound book in a 10 by 12 die-cut slipcase
- 180-gram, half-speed mastered vinyl 4LP + 45rpm 12-inch vinyl EP with 105-page hardbound book in a 12.5 by 12.5 die-cut slipcase
- Digital Audio Collection (stereo + album mixes in hi res 96kHz/24-bit / Dolby Atmos)
- Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album): 12 tracks
- Previously unreleased outtakes, studio jams, rehearsals: 27 tracks
- Previously unreleased 1969 Get Back LP mix by Glyn Johns, newly mastered: 14 tracks
- Let It Be EP: 4 tracks
- Glyn Johns unreleased 1970 mixes: Across The Universe and I Me Mine
- Giles Martin & Sam Okells new stereo mixes: Dont Let Me Down & Let It Be singles
