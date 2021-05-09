DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Lyrics help, please!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Lyrics help, please!

   
Old 09-05-21, 07:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,708
Received 303 Likes on 175 Posts
Lyrics help, please!
I've tried Google without result.

What song is it that starts "Woke up this morning, wasn't where I should have been." ?

It's driving me nuts trying to remember the rest of the song.
Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-05-21, 07:21 PM
  #2  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,523
Likes: 0
Received 1,494 Likes on 1,027 Posts
Re: Lyrics help, please!
Are you sure those are the lyrics?

Man or woman…? New or old…?
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-05-21, 07:32 PM
  #3  
kd5
DVD Talk Legend
 
kd5's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Ohio, USA
Posts: 10,894
Received 93 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: Lyrics help, please!
Moody Blues: Dear Diary

kd5 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-05-21, 07:47 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mrs. Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2005
Location: With Nick Danger
Posts: 18,708
Received 303 Likes on 175 Posts
Re: Lyrics help, please!
That's it! Thanks! I knew somebody around here would know that.
Mrs. Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
The Music Video Sequitur Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.