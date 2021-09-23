NIRVANA: Nevermind (30th Anniversary) - November 12, 2021
Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, the Nevermind Super Deluxe contains 5 CDs showcasing the newly remastered album from the original analog tapes along with 4 complete concerts from the Nevermind tour from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Del Mar, California; Melbourne, Australia and Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, a Blu-ray of the complete and newly remastered in HD Live in Amsterdam concert video is included along with a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos.
Tracklist
CD 1 - Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
1. Smells Like Teen Spirit
2. In Bloom
3. Come As You Are
4. Breed
5. Lithium
6. Polly
7. Territorial Pissings
8. Drain You
9. Lounge Act
10. Stay Away
11. On A Plain
12. Something In The Way
CD 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
1. Drain You*
2. Aneurysm*
3. School
4. Floyd The Barber*
5. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
6. About A Girl*
7. Polly*
8. Lithium
9. Sliver*
10. Breed*
11. Come As You Are*
12. Been A Son
13. Negative Creep*
14. On A Plain*
15. Blew
16. Love Buzz*
17. Territorial Pissings*
CD 3 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O'Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
1. Drain You
2. Aneurysm
3. School*
4. Floyd The Barber*
5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
6. About A Girl*
7. Polly
8. Sliver
9. Breed*
10. Come As You Are*
11. Lithium*
12. Territorial Pissings*
CD 4 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*
1. Aneurysm
2. Drain You
3. School
4. Sliver
5. About A Girl
6. Come As You Are
7. Lithium
8. Breed
9. Polly
10. Lounge Act
11. In Bloom
12. Love Buzz
13. Smells Like Teen Spirit
14. Feedback Jam
15. Negative Creep
16. On A Plain
17. Blew
CD 5 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*
1. Negative Creep
2. Been A Son
3. On A Plain
4. Blew
5. Come As You Are
6. Lithium
7. Breed
8. Sliver
9. Drain You
10. About A Girl
11. School
12. Aneurysm
13. Love Buzz
14. Polly
15. Territorial Pissings
16. Smells Like Teen Spirit
Blu-ray - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)*
1. Drain You
2. Aneurysm
3. School
4. Floyd The Barber
5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
6. About A Girl
7. Polly
8. Lithium
9. Sliver
10. Breed
11. Come As You Are
12. Been A Son
13. Negative Creep
14. On A Plain
15. Blew
16. Love Buzz
17. Territorial Pissings
Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, the Nevermind 8LP Super Deluxe contains 8 180-gram LPs showcasing the newly remastered album from the original analog tapes and 4 concerts on the Nevermind Tour from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Del Mar, California; Melbourne, Australia and Tokyo, Japan. Also included is a first-ever 7-inch for “Endless, Nameless” with B-sides “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm,” and a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos.
LP 1 - Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A2. In Bloom
A3. Come As You Are
A4. Breed
A5. Lithium
A6. Polly
B1. Territorial Pissings
B2. Drain You
B3. Lounge Act
B4. Stay Away
B5. On A Plain
B6. Something In The Way
LP 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
A1. Drain You*
A2. Aneurysm*
A3. School
A4. Floyd The Barber*
B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
B2. About A Girl*
B3. Polly*
B4. Lithium
LP 3 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)
A1. Sliver*
A2. Breed
A3. Come As You Are*
A4. Been A Son
A5. Negative Creep*
B1. On A Plain*
B2. Blew
B3. Love Buzz*
B4. Territorial Pissings*
LP 4 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O'Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
A1. Drain You
A2. Aneurysm
A3. School*
A4. Floyd The Barber*
A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A6. About A Girl*
B1. Polly
B2. Sliver
B3. Breed*
B4. Come As You Are*
B5. Lithium*
B6. Territorial Pissings*
LP 5 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*
A1. Aneurysm
A2. Drain You
A3. School
A4. Sliver
B1. About A Girl
B2. Come As You Are
B3. Lithium
B4. Breed
B5. Polly
LP 6 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)
A1. Lounge Act
A2. In Bloom
A3. Love Buzz
A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit
B1. Feedback Jam
B2. Negative Creep
B3. On A Plain
B4. Blew
LP 7 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*
A1. Negative Creep
A2. Been A Son
A3. On A Plain
A4. Blew
A5. Come As You Are
B1. Lithium
B2. Breed
B3. Sliver
B4. Drain You
LP 8 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)
A1. About A Girl
A2. School
A3. Aneurysm
A4. Love Buzz
B1. Polly
B2. Territorial Pissings
B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit
7"
A1. Endless, Nameless
B1. Even In His Youth
B2. Aneurysm
Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, the Nevermind 2CD Deluxe Edition contains the newly remastered album from the original analog tapes and selections from 4 concerts on the Nevermind tour from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Del Mar, California; Melbourne, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.
Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, Nevermind has been newly remastered from the original analog tapes. The 1LP version has been expanded to a premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the first time and includes a brand new 7-inch vinyl.
LP 1
1. Smells Like Teen Spirit (Side A)
2. In Bloom (Side A)
3. Come As You Are (Side A)
4. Breed (Side A)
5. Lithium (Side A)
6. Polly (Side A)
7. Territorial Pissings (Side B)
8. Drain You (Side B)
9. Lounge Act (Side B)
10. Stay Away (Side B)
11. On A Plain (Side B)
12. Something In The Way (Side B)
7"
1. Endless, Nameless (Side A)
2. Even In His Youth (Side B)
3. Aneurysm (Side B)"
https://shop.nirvana.com/
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: NIRVANA: Nevermind (30th Anniversary) - November 12, 2021
5CD+BR boxset for me!!!!
$135.97 https://www.bullmoose.com/p/35248656...y-5-cd-blu-ray
