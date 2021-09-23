NIRVANA: Nevermind (30th Anniversary) - November 12, 2021

Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, the Nevermind Super Deluxe contains 5 CDs showcasing the newly remastered album from the original analog tapes along with 4 complete concerts from the Nevermind tour from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Del Mar, California; Melbourne, Australia and Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, a Blu-ray of the complete and newly remastered in HD Live in Amsterdam concert video is included along with a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos.TracklistCD 1 - Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)1. Smells Like Teen Spirit2. In Bloom3. Come As You Are4. Breed5. Lithium6. Polly7. Territorial Pissings8. Drain You9. Lounge Act10. Stay Away11. On A Plain12. Something In The WayCD 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)1. Drain You*2. Aneurysm*3. School4. Floyd The Barber*5. Smells Like Teen Spirit*6. About A Girl*7. Polly*8. Lithium9. Sliver*10. Breed*11. Come As You Are*12. Been A Son13. Negative Creep*14. On A Plain*15. Blew16. Love Buzz*17. Territorial Pissings*CD 3 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O'Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)1. Drain You2. Aneurysm3. School*4. Floyd The Barber*5. Smells Like Teen Spirit6. About A Girl*7. Polly8. Sliver9. Breed*10. Come As You Are*11. Lithium*12. Territorial Pissings*CD 4 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*1. Aneurysm2. Drain You3. School4. Sliver5. About A Girl6. Come As You Are7. Lithium8. Breed9. Polly10. Lounge Act11. In Bloom12. Love Buzz13. Smells Like Teen Spirit14. Feedback Jam15. Negative Creep16. On A Plain17. BlewCD 5 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*1. Negative Creep2. Been A Son3. On A Plain4. Blew5. Come As You Are6. Lithium7. Breed8. Sliver9. Drain You10. About A Girl11. School12. Aneurysm13. Love Buzz14. Polly15. Territorial Pissings16. Smells Like Teen SpiritBlu-ray - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)*1. Drain You2. Aneurysm3. School4. Floyd The Barber5. Smells Like Teen Spirit6. About A Girl7. Polly8. Lithium9. Sliver10. Breed11. Come As You Are12. Been A Son13. Negative Creep14. On A Plain15. Blew16. Love Buzz17. Territorial PissingsCommemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, the Nevermind 8LP Super Deluxe contains 8 180-gram LPs showcasing the newly remastered album from the original analog tapes and 4 concerts on the Nevermind Tour from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Del Mar, California; Melbourne, Australia and Tokyo, Japan. Also included is a first-ever 7-inch for “Endless, Nameless” with B-sides “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm,” and a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos.TracklistLP 1 - Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)A1. Smells Like Teen SpiritA2. In BloomA3. Come As You AreA4. BreedA5. LithiumA6. PollyB1. Territorial PissingsB2. Drain YouB3. Lounge ActB4. Stay AwayB5. On A PlainB6. Something In The WayLP 2 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)A1. Drain You*A2. Aneurysm*A3. SchoolA4. Floyd The Barber*B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*B2. About A Girl*B3. Polly*B4. LithiumLP 3 - Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)A1. Sliver*A2. BreedA3. Come As You Are*A4. Been A SonA5. Negative Creep*B1. On A Plain*B2. BlewB3. Love Buzz*B4. Territorial Pissings*LP 4 - Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O'Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)A1. Drain YouA2. AneurysmA3. School*A4. Floyd The Barber*A5. Smells Like Teen SpiritA6. About A Girl*B1. PollyB2. SliverB3. Breed*B4. Come As You Are*B5. Lithium*B6. Territorial Pissings*LP 5 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*A1. AneurysmA2. Drain YouA3. SchoolA4. SliverB1. About A GirlB2. Come As You AreB3. LithiumB4. BreedB5. PollyLP 6 - Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)A1. Lounge ActA2. In BloomA3. Love BuzzA4. Smells Like Teen SpiritB1. Feedback JamB2. Negative CreepB3. On A PlainB4. BlewLP 7 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*A1. Negative CreepA2. Been A SonA3. On A PlainA4. BlewA5. Come As You AreB1. LithiumB2. BreedB3. SliverB4. Drain YouLP 8 - Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)A1. About A GirlA2. SchoolA3. AneurysmA4. Love BuzzB1. PollyB2. Territorial PissingsB3. Smells Like Teen Spirit7"A1. Endless, NamelessB1. Even In His YouthB2. AneurysmCommemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, the Nevermind 2CD Deluxe Edition contains the newly remastered album from the original analog tapes and selections from 4 concerts on the Nevermind tour from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Del Mar, California; Melbourne, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.Commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s seminal 1991 release, Nevermind has been newly remastered from the original analog tapes. The 1LP version has been expanded to a premium tip-on gatefold jacket for the first time and includes a brand new 7-inch vinyl.TracklistLP 11. Smells Like Teen Spirit (Side A)2. In Bloom (Side A)3. Come As You Are (Side A)4. Breed (Side A)5. Lithium (Side A)6. Polly (Side A)7. Territorial Pissings (Side B)8. Drain You (Side B)9. Lounge Act (Side B)10. Stay Away (Side B)11. On A Plain (Side B)12. Something In The Way (Side B)7"1. Endless, Nameless (Side A)2. Even In His Youth (Side B)3. Aneurysm (Side B)"