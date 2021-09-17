DVD Talk Forum

Billy Idol - The Roadside - 9/17/21

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,328
Received 104 Likes on 72 Posts
Billy Idol - The Roadside - 9/17/21
From his official website:

Billy Idol is set to release a new EP, "The Roadside" —his first new release in nearly seven years—on September 17 via Dark Horse Records. Produced by Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer) and featuring Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens, "The Roadside" was conceived, recorded, and mixed almost entirely under the shadow of the pandemic.

Here is the single. And it's really good!

