Is there a website that tells you everyone who appears on a music video?

   
08-28-21, 02:11 PM
Is there a website that tells you everyone who appears on a music video?
For example, Taylor Swift's You Need to Come Down. Preferably with screenshots next to the names.
08-28-21, 02:24 PM
Re: Is there a website that tells you everyone who appears on a music video?
IMDb has info on music videos.

Example, the one in question: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10511418/
08-28-21, 02:26 PM
Re: Is there a website that tells you everyone who appears on a music video?
OMG I never knew they did that, thanks!!

If anyone has a website that does screenshots with names, that'd be gravy.
08-28-21, 02:29 PM
Re: Is there a website that tells you everyone who appears on a music video?
What you’re describing sounds way too laborious and I’d think highly unlikely to exist.
Is there someone you’re specifically tying to identify?
08-28-21, 02:32 PM
Re: Is there a website that tells you everyone who appears on a music video?
What youre describing sounds way too laborious and Id think highly unlikely to exist.
Is there someone youre specifically tying to identify?
There's a bunch of times when I knoew that's a celebrity but I don't know which one, like the Hillary Clinton Fight Song video.
