Is there a website that tells you everyone who appears on a music video?
For example, Taylor Swift's You Need to Come Down. Preferably with screenshots next to the names.
IMDb has info on music videos.
Example, the one in question: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10511418/
OMG I never knew they did that, thanks!!
If anyone has a website that does screenshots with names, that'd be gravy.
What you’re describing sounds way too laborious and I’d think highly unlikely to exist.
Is there someone you’re specifically tying to identify?
