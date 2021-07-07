DVD Talk Forum

07-07-21, 05:49 PM
help with an old techno song
the song was late 90's or early 2000's, was a techno song that had samples of a porn movie in it. have searched the internet for a week with no luck. thanks!
07-07-21, 05:54 PM
Re: help with an old techno song
Does it go:

boom, boom, boom, BOOM?!
boom, boom, boom, BOOM!
ba-boom, boom, boom, BA-BOOM?!
ba-boom, boom, boom, BA-BOOM!
Ba-ba-boom, ba-ba-BOOOOOM!

Yeah, I don't know it, either, sorry.
07-07-21, 06:15 PM
Re: help with an old techno song

(The moaning is from Café Flesh)
07-07-21, 08:50 PM
Re: help with an old techno song
I kinda remember this song from Cosmo's list.



[skip to 5:28]
