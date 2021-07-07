help with an old techno song
help with an old techno song
the song was late 90's or early 2000's, was a techno song that had samples of a porn movie in it. have searched the internet for a week with no luck. thanks!
Re: help with an old techno song
Does it go:
boom, boom, boom, BOOM?!
boom, boom, boom, BOOM!
ba-boom, boom, boom, BA-BOOM?!
ba-boom, boom, boom, BA-BOOM!
Ba-ba-boom, ba-ba-BOOOOOM!
Yeah, I don't know it, either, sorry.
