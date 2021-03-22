Morris Day and the Time

Surprised there has never been a thread here on Morris Day and the Time.Unsung on TV One had a special on his life and careerI know Prince wrote a lot of their material and maybe that is why they are not regarded as one of the great bands in the 80's.Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis came out of that band.I wish they put out a box set or remastered their old albums since they are OOP and hard to find.