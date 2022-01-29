DVD Talk Forum

Janet Jackson Documentary

Janet Jackson Documentary

   
Janet Jackson Documentary
Anyone else watching the 2-part Janet Jackson documentary on A&E and Lifetime this weekend? So far pretty good, altho so far my only complaint is how she is tip-toeing around how her father really was, based on all the previous things said by Michael as to how cruel he was as a father.

But for the most part, its pretty good in regards to showing her history and all the old clips and home movies they had to put it all together.
