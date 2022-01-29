Janet Jackson Documentary
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
Janet Jackson Documentary
Anyone else watching the 2-part Janet Jackson documentary on A&E and Lifetime this weekend? So far pretty good, altho so far my only complaint is how she is tip-toeing around how her father really was, based on all the previous things said by Michael as to how cruel he was as a father.
But for the most part, its pretty good in regards to showing her history and all the old clips and home movies they had to put it all together.
But for the most part, its pretty good in regards to showing her history and all the old clips and home movies they had to put it all together.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off