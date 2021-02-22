Heavy Rotation - upcoming 80s college rock comic book
So I posted about this in the Kickstarter Comic Books thread in that forum, but I think this really applies more to music fans than comic book fans.
HEAVY ROTATION by Shelly Bond Kickstarter
It's an upcoming comic book about DJs of college radio stations in the 80s. They've already raised the minimum to fund, but you can still get in on the swag if you pledge. If you were a music fan in that era, college stations were a REQUIREMENT. There was no way the mainstream stations were gonna play The Smiths, Echo and The Bunnymen, Depeche Mode, etc. You had to know the nearest college stations (WVKR from Vassar College was my local station, and WXCI out of West Connecticut State University was even better but hard to receive in NY where I was).
I'm really excited about this book, so I pledged whatever would get me a hard copy.
That looks pretty cool. Just about when I was in college and the music I was listening to at the time. Did the pledge and look forward to the comic.
