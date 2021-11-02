DVD Talk Forum

Chick Corea (1941-2021)

Chick Corea (1941-2021)

   
Chick Corea (1941-2021)
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...-obit-1127283/

Chick Corea was a huge figure in the fusion jazz scene in the 1970's. He worked with a wide range of artists and the group Return to Forever in addition to his solo career.


Not my favorite flavor of fusion, but his influence was huge. He was still active, having released an album in 2020.

Another classic artist I'll never get the chance to see
