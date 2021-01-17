Recommend me an App to replace Google Play Music

So I made the switch to Youtube Music several months ago. I really tried to make my peace with it but not having my library via an artist-album view is a deal breaker. I also wind up getting advertisements as it always defaults to playing the music in Youtube music and not in my library. I'm also thinking that storing my music in my phone's memory card would be easier for me as I still have quite a few CDs to rip and it takes quite a bit of time to upload to Youtube music.



So can anyone recommend me a replacement app that uses local storage? I don't mind paid apps as long as there is a trial version. I'd like to see all my music via Artist then all the albums I have with that artist. I usually clean up my files using mp3tag so I assume that there won't be a problem with the album art.



Also, how does an app know what music files are in your phone? Does it require a special folder to put your music files in or does it just scan for all music files? I usually use sub-folders for the artists, will it be a problem to copy it to the phone's sd card this way?