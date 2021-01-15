Best (most enjoyable) concert experience

Theres a few that stand out but my number one would be Ol Dirty Bastard at the House Of Blues in Chicago. It was 98 and I believe his first solo tour. I went alone on the six hour round trip. The opener got booed off the stage within a minute or two. They played music over the PA for a long time until someone else came out. They got booed even quicker and people started throwing shit at them. About an hour or two later the curtain opens and ODB starts pushing out a bar that Im not entirely sure was meant to be portable. He was already fucked up and then proceeded to mangle his set for 45 mins with forgotten lyrics, rambling interludes and total nonsense. It was amazing. I drove back home, tired as hell but with a smile on my face the whole time.