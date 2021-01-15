Best (most enjoyable) concert experience
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Best (most enjoyable) concert experience
Theres a few that stand out but my number one would be Ol Dirty Bastard at the House Of Blues in Chicago. It was 98 and I believe his first solo tour. I went alone on the six hour round trip. The opener got booed off the stage within a minute or two. They played music over the PA for a long time until someone else came out. They got booed even quicker and people started throwing shit at them. About an hour or two later the curtain opens and ODB starts pushing out a bar that Im not entirely sure was meant to be portable. He was already fucked up and then proceeded to mangle his set for 45 mins with forgotten lyrics, rambling interludes and total nonsense. It was amazing. I drove back home, tired as hell but with a smile on my face the whole time.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off