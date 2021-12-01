DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Electronic (Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Electronic (Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr)

   
Old 01-12-21, 12:41 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,967
Received 35 Likes on 27 Posts
Electronic (Bernard Sumner and Johnny Marr)
Are there any Electronic fans here? I randomly came across this article today. This was such a great album. Q Magazine gave it their highest rating (5 stars). I agree. Most of the songs could have been a single. Their follow up albums were just o.k. With one or two great tracks on each. But this debut is brilliant IMO.

https://www.classicpopmag.com/2018/0...um-electronic/

Full album

Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.