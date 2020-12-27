Frontman-Group only, or Solo too??

So, was taking a look at one of those annoying slideshow lists today. This one happened to be "Ranking the best rock frontmen (and women) of all time" Ignoring some of their questionable selections (Bob Dylan, great/important musician...but great frontman??) it got me wondering, does this label only apply to the lead singer of a group, or can a solo artist be a considered one also?? I only ask as when I think great frontman, I think of the singer of an actual band (Freddie Mercury, DLR, Steven Tyler etc). A person that stands out among a solid band. A solo artist, to me, is his/her own thing and is always the sole focus (the aforementioned Dylan, Elvis, Morrisey etc..).



What say you?