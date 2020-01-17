Eminem drops surprise new album Music To Be Murdered By

Quote:

Out of nowhere, Eminem has dropped a surprise new album called Music To Be Murdered By.



The 20-track LP marks the Detroit rappers eleventh full-length to date, following 2018s Kamikaze. Guest contributors to the new album include Anderson .Paak, The Roots Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Royce da 59″, and Skylar Grey. Theres also a posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD.



Music To Be Murdered By Tracklist:

01. Premonition (Intro)

02. Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)

03. You Gon Learn (feat. Royce da 59″ and White Gold)

04. Alfred (interlude)

05. Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)

06. In Too Deep

07. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)

08. Darkness

09. Leaving Heaven (featuring Skylar Grey)

10. Yah Yah (feat. Royce da 59″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun)

11. Stepdad (Intro)

12. Stepdad

13. Marsh

14. Never Love Again

15. Little Engine

16. Lock It Up (feat. Anderson .Paak)

17. Farewell

18. No Regrets (feat. Don Toliver)

19. I Will (feat. Kxng Crooked, Royce da 59″ and Joell Ortiz)

20. Alfred (Outro)