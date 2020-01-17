DVD Talk Forum

Eminem drops surprise new album Music To Be Murdered By

Eminem drops surprise new album Music To Be Murdered By

   
Eminem drops surprise new album Music To Be Murdered By



Out of nowhere, Eminem has dropped a surprise new album called Music To Be Murdered By.

The 20-track LP marks the Detroit rappers eleventh full-length to date, following 2018s Kamikaze. Guest contributors to the new album include Anderson .Paak, The Roots Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Royce da 59″, and Skylar Grey. Theres also a posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD.

Music To Be Murdered By Tracklist:
01. Premonition (Intro)
02. Unaccommodating (feat. Young M.A)
03. You Gon Learn (feat. Royce da 59″ and White Gold)
04. Alfred (interlude)
05. Those Kinda Nights (feat. Ed Sheeran)
06. In Too Deep
07. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
08. Darkness
09. Leaving Heaven (featuring Skylar Grey)
10. Yah Yah (feat. Royce da 59″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun)
11. Stepdad (Intro)
12. Stepdad
13. Marsh
14. Never Love Again
15. Little Engine
16. Lock It Up (feat. Anderson .Paak)
17. Farewell
18. No Regrets (feat. Don Toliver)
19. I Will (feat. Kxng Crooked, Royce da 59″ and Joell Ortiz)
20. Alfred (Outro)
