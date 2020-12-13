Worst (least enjoyable) concert experiences?

So this may be a bit of a 'I didn't want to do it anyway, so THERE!' since we can't (shouldn't) go to what were known as 'concerts' now, but...

What are some of the worst/least enjoyable concert experiences you've had (that you care to share)?

EXCLUDING - "opening band sucked", "tickets were so expensive", and "they didn't play my favorite song".



Couple come to mind for me:



Moby in the 90's. I have always leaned more rock/metal, but I did like Moby at one time. My usual concert wear was black tshirts. This crowd wore tons of white, pigtails, and used baby pacifiers (?). In addition to the fact that Moby came on like 1.5 hours late (with no communication), there was almost no setup/teardown so we didn't understand why so late. Then when he came on, he beat on a bongo and screamed into a mic for like three minutes. I would have had a better time at home listening to the CD. We left early and I haven't listened to him since.



DRI a couple years ago. The band was great, the venue was a little local hole in the wall. But there was one obnoxious jerk who, throughout most of the opening act, the break, and the first part of their act, constantly yelled 'Who am I? DRI!" Like a billion times There was also a young woman near me who, during maybe the first 10 songs, was holding her phone up filming the band. She was dancing and stuff too so that was OK. But come on, put the phone down. She even had the flash on and it was literally right in his face - he asked her 2 or 3 times 'can you at least turn off the flash?' He could have let go of his guitar and taken the phone from her. She finally heard him, turned the flash off, put the phone away, let them finish that song, then left and I didn't see her again the rest of the show. I felt bad for the band and she (and the other guy) were just really annoying.



GWAR - I went to school in Athens GA and I did see them a few times, both in Athens (including a show that was shut down and made a lot of press) and Atlanta (where Techno asked me for feedback on the previous night's show while in the pit.)

My then-gf at the time were at some store or restaurant, and I picked up the Flagpole magazine (the local "news and entertainment" free paper many cities have) to flip through it and check out the "A is playing at B on C" section. Well, I found out that GWAR was playing in town a five minute walk from my dorm for like 8 bucks.....THE NIGHT BEFORE. Argh.....



Those are a couple that stand out at present. Luckily I've had mostly good concert going experiences and a few great ones. And even "it's not the real band because Member X isn't there," or, "this opener sucks", I usually still have a good time and enjoy (or at least appreciate) the music and the experience and the fact that someone's up there doing it.