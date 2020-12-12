RIP Charley Pride
RIP Charley Pride
Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86
A pioneer in country music. I remember the first time I heard "Kiss an Angel Good Morning" (as a kid in the 80s, years after it was released) and being quite surprised that the singer was a black man. First black country singer I had seen. Before his career in country music, he played baseball and served in the Army.
(CNN)Country music legend Charley Pride died Saturday at age 86, a representative for the singer announced.
Pride died in Dallas of complications from Covid-19, the release said.
Born on March 18, 1934, in Sledge, Mississippi, the singer was a sharecropper's son who rose to become country music's first black superstar.
