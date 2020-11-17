Diamond head- Music to the Nations 2020.
New Diamond Head cd due out in a few weeks. Has a lot of cover tunes. ( Metallica, Judas Priest, Deep Purple., etc. ) plus a killer revamped version of Am I Evil- which is fantastic. Looking to get this sometime soon.
