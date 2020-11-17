DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Diamond head- Music to the Nations 2020.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Diamond head- Music to the Nations 2020.

   
Old 11-17-20, 11:13 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Millville, New Jersey
Posts: 2,987
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Diamond head- Music to the Nations 2020.
New Diamond Head cd due out in a few weeks. Has a lot of cover tunes. ( Metallica, Judas Priest, Deep Purple., etc. ) plus a killer revamped version of Am I Evil- which is fantastic. Looking to get this sometime soon.
JOE29 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.