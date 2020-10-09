John Lennon: Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes 10/9
John Lennon: Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes 10/9
To commemorate what would have been Lennon's 80th birthday, his family selected 36 songs from his solo catalogue and enhanced them for a new box set, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes.
Each of the tracks in the collection which was executive-produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and produced by Sean Ono Lennon has been remixed from scratch for what they claim is the highest quality rendition. The collection will come out in a variety of formats on October 9th; its available for pre-order now.
The deluxe edition of Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes will include the three-dozen tunes the Lennons selected across two CDs, as well as a Blu-ray audio disc with the music in high-definition stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes; it also includes a 124-page book, poster and two postcards including one that shows Lennons letter to the Queen as he gave back his MBE recognition. Gimme Some Truth will also be available in single-CD and double-CD formats, double and quadruple LP, and digitally.
