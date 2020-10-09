John Lennon: Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes 10/9

To commemorate what would have been Lennon's 80th birthday, his family selected 36 songs from his solo catalogue and enhanced them for a new box set,Each of the tracks in the collection  which was executive-produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and produced by Sean Ono Lennon  has been remixed from scratch for what they claim is the highest quality rendition. The collection will come out in a variety of formats on October 9th; its available for pre-order now.The deluxe edition ofwill include the three-dozen tunes the Lennons selected across two CDs, as well as a Blu-ray audio disc with the music in high-definition stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes; it also includes a 124-page book, poster and two postcards  including one that shows Lennons letter to the Queen as he gave back his MBE recognition.will also be available in single-CD and double-CD formats, double and quadruple LP, and digitally.