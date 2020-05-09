DVD Talk Forum

The Psychedelic Furs - "Made of Rain"

The Psychedelic Furs - "Made of Rain"

   
The Psychedelic Furs - "Made of Rain"
Has anyone else heard this? This one slipped under my radar. One of my favorite bands of the '80s and did not expect new material. First album in 29 years. I was pretty blown away by how great this is and how Richard Butler's voice has only gotten better with age. Highly recommended!






