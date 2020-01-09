Re: Musician Talk

I might ramble even longer. I've played music, but I'd hesitate to call myself a musician. First instrument was clarinet, in 4th grade. I got frustrated after about 6 months, 'cuz I couldn't hit the increasingly low and high notes they were trying to get me to play, so I quit. Of course I now know that playing an instrument is all about working through those hard-to-play notes, but try convincing a 10 year old that. Wish I'd stayed with it, not because I want to play the clarinet, but because I was learning to read music at an early age. I struggle with it now.



Middle school, I took guitar lessons after school with my science teacher. I liked it, and my dad bought me an acoustic Yamaha guitar for my 16th birthday. But as a rock-n-roll fan, I annoyed him when I worked out the famous guitar riff from Pinball Wizard and that was the only thing I played on it. Wasn't even playing it in the right key, glad he didn't know that.



Bought my first electric, a cheap Les Paul copy when I was in high school. Freshman year of college, a local music store was selling "Hondo" guitars for $99, so I bought a Strat copy. To this day, the only new instrument I've ever owned. Junior year, I got money back from the IRS for the summer job I'd worked, used it to buy a Dean "Hollywood Z", similar to the Gibson Explorer.



After college, I moved to California and answered an ad for a guitarist, and we began playing Dead Milkmen and fIREHOSE cover songs. We were progressing, and the bassist and I were ska fans. I wrote (to this day, my only penned tune) a little power-pop ditty but with ska styling on the guitar. I followed that by adapting two songs into ska covers: Let's Dance (the 60s song, not the Bowie) and I'm Gonna Love Ya Too (Buddy Holly). Although to be honest, my adaptations of those songs were closer to the versions done by the Ramones and Blondie.



I couldn't keep playing a heavy-metal looking guitar in a ska band, so I bought my first "real" guitar, a 1969 Gibson SG. Pre-internet, no one knew what it was worth and I got it for just $350. I could probably get over $3K for it now, if I were to ever sell it which I won't. The band was moving along, and we poached some members from some dissolving local ska and reggae bands. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones were coming to town, but playing a seedy club. Just for grins, I called the owner and asked if we could be on the bill. He said no, it was filled, but he'd take a demo (a rehearsal tape, recorded on a boom box in our practice space) for potential future gigs. But one of the bands dropped out, and since we were the only ones who specifically asked to be on the bill, we were added. Yes, my first public performance ever was opening up for the Bosstones.



Shortly thereafter, we had to fire the singer. It sucked, he'd started the band. But he had like zero stage presence, we found out when finally playing live. He turned his back to the audience almost the whole time. He also didn't memorize the words to the songs (which HE wrote!), so he would read them from sheets of paper. With a new singer, we quickly jumped into more gigs, starting to open up for any ska band that came to town.



Tensions were high between myself and the bass player, who was now writing all the songs. Hell of a musician and bass player, but also arrogant. And a total phony. He never drank with us. Not that that's a requirement, but he always bragged about how much he drank, yet when we were making beer runs for after practice and we offered to buy him something (he was under 21) he just asked for Mountain Dew. On the occasions when he did open a beer, he barely touched it (found this out as I was the only one who would clean up our empties if we were drinking at a public park or something). We played a gig at a bar that allowed minors in, but you needed a wrist band to drink, and I had a beer going after our set. The bass player comes to me, arm around his girlfriend, and says "Let me have some of that beer, man!". I refused, as he did not have the wrist band, and bouncers were specifically looking for non-wrist-banded people if they had drinks. I embarrassed him in front of his girlfriend. Next day, I was sacked, because the bass player told the rest of the band, "him or me". Since he'd taken on songwriting duties, they felt he was more important.



(at this point, I should mention I'm an OK guitarist. Not a great one, not even a pretty good one. They used this as the excuse for sacking me, and I'll fully admit the guy they replaced me with is better, but I listen to tapes from that era and I'm definitely not the weak point. The horn section was horribly out of tune with one another, and the vocals are average at best. I'm pretty sure it was the personal tension with me and the bass player that was the real reason I'm not in the band. Although, they're still together to this day, and if I was still playing just ska music now, I'd want to shoot myself)



Not much happened after that. I did join another developing band, with an actress as the singer. She was in the film version of A Chorus Line, but didn't have one of the solo songs. She was part of the main cast though. This was more of a power-pop band, that she kept calling "retro" because she was a big fan of Blondie and Bow Wow Wow, but I thought we could be current and play female-fronted "buzz pop" songs similar to what The Primitives, The Darling Buds, and Voice of the Beehive were releasing around that time. She was writing the songs, based on the vocal melodies she created and the handful of chords she would sketch out on guitar. We had a really interesting sound, because due to her limited guitar ability she had no idea we were changing keys several times within the song. Yet it all sounded cohesive. I think it could have gone far, but problems with peoples' day jobs, finding rehearsal space, and the fact that the singer was a married mom with two toddlers we couldn't get it off the ground.



I still noodle around on that '69 SG, and have filled in for the absentee guitarist of another ska band from time to time. I also studied Japanese at the local community college, and one of the students in the class told us there was a choir that sang traditional Japanese songs. I was uninterested, until I found out that a girl from class that I had the hots for was participating. So I checked it out. She only came to one more rehearsal, but I found I enjoyed it and have a pretty good tenor voice. Who knew? We played one recital, and a few gigs at local churches and retirement homes. Biggest gig was when a Japanese Arena Football team came to town to play our team, and our group was recruited to sing the Japanese and American national anthems. The Japanese national anthem: plot the flight of a moth on a musical scale and you pretty much have it. I left that group after about two years due to another personal issue, but I've already gone on too long. I'll just say in this case, unlike the ska band, they begged me NOT to quit, but there are some things you just don't do to people you call friends, and one of the other singers did it.



Only performances I've done lately is "Punk Rock Karaoke", a traveling group of famous punk musicians (from bands like The Adolescents, The Dickies, Bad Religion, Circle Jerks, and Goldfinger) play, and brave (read: drunk) audience members sing. I've performed Stiff Little Fingers' Suspect Device and Alternative Ulster, and one time I really took a chance (read: drunk) and belted out The Buzzcocks' Ever Fallen in Love. Even hit that last high note, ringing it out several seconds after the band finishes. Got lots of high-fives for being daring enough to try that.