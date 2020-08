Martin Birch R.I.P.

It is with a very heavy heart I’ve just had verified my very dear friend & producer Martin Birch has passed away...Martin was a huge part of my life...helping me from the first time we met through until Slide It In...Mt thoughts & prayers to his family, friends & fans...💔💔 pic.twitter.com/J4UyDiG9zR — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 9, 2020

One of the great producer/engineers ever in the business.Known primiarly for his work with Deep Purple and Iron Maiden, he also worked with early Fleetwood Mac, Rainbow, and Black Sabbath, among others.The list of albums he worked on is extremely impressive...Fleetwood Mac1969 - Then Play On (engineer)1970 - Kiln House (engineer)1972 - Bare Trees (engineer)1973 - Penguin (producer, engineer, mixing)1973 - Mystery to Me (producer, engineer, guitar)Deep Purple1969 - Concerto for Group and Orchestra (engineer)1970 - Deep Purple in Rock (engineer)1971 - Fireball (engineer)1972 - Machine Head (engineer)[4]1972 - Made in Japan (engineer)[5]1973 - Who Do We Think We Are (engineer)1974 - Burn (engineer, mixing)1974 - Stormbringer (co-producer, engineer, mixing)1975 - Come Taste the Band (co-producer, engineer, mixing)1976 - Made in Europe (co-producer, engineer, mixing)- recorded live in April 19751977 - Last Concert in Japan (co-producer, engineer) - recorded live in December 1975Jon Lord1971 Jon Lord - Gemini Suite (engineer)1976 Jon Lord - Sarabande (producer, engineer, remixing)1974 Tony Ashton & Jon Lord - First of the Big Bands (engineer)1977 Paice Ashton Lord - Malice in Wonderland (engineer)Wishbone Ash1970 - Wishbone Ash (engineer)1971 - Pilgrimage (engineer)1972 - Argus (engineer)Rainbow1975 - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow (co-producer, engineer, mixing)1976 - Rising (producer, engineer, mixing)1977 - On Stage (producer, engineer, mixing) - recorded live in 19761978 - Long Live Rock 'n' Roll (producer, engineer, mixing)1986 - Finyl Vinyl (producer) - collectionWhitesnake1978 - Snakebite (producer)1978 - Trouble (producer)1978 - Live at Hammersmith (producer)1979 - Lovehunter (producer, engineer)1980 - Ready an' Willing (producer, engineer, mixing)1980 - Live... in the Heart of the City (producer, engineer) - recorded live in 1978 and 19801981 - Come an' Get It (producer, engineer, mixing)1982 - Saints & Sinners (producer, engineer, mixing)1984 - Slide It In (producer)Black Sabbath1980 - Heaven and Hell (producer, engineer)1981 - Mob Rules (producer, engineer)Blue Öyster Cult1980 - Cultösaurus Erectus (producer, engineer)1981 - Fire of Unknown Origin (producer, engineer)Iron Maiden1981 - Killers (producer, engineer)1982 - The Number of the Beast (producer, engineer)1983 - Piece of Mind (producer, engineer, mixing)1984 - Powerslave (producer, engineer, mixing)1985 - Live After Death (producer, engineer, mixing)[5]1986 - Somewhere in Time (producer, engineer, mixing)1988 - Seventh Son of a Seventh Son (producer, engineer, mixing)1990 - No Prayer for the Dying (producer, engineer, mixing)1992 - Fear of the Dark (producer, engineer, mixing)Other artists1969 Jeff Beck - Beck-Ola (engineer)1970 Peter Green - The End of the Game (engineer)1970 The Groundhogs - Thank Christ for the Bomb (engineer)1971 Stackridge - Stackridge (engineer)1971 Canned Heat and John Lee Hooker - Hooker 'N' Heat (Mixdown Engineer) - recorded in 19701971 Skid Row - 34 Hours (engineer)1971 Toad - Toad (engineer)1971 Faces - Long Player (engineer)1971 Rock Workshop - The Very Last Time (engineer)1971 Jodo "Guts" LP (engineer)1972 Silverhead - Silverhead (producer)1972 Toad - Tomorrow Blue (engineer)1972 Flash - Flash (engineer)1972 Flash - In the Can (engineer)1973 Gary Moore - Grinding Stone (producer, engineer)1978 The Electric Chairs-"The Electric Chairs"(producer)1978 Wayne County & the Electric Chairs - Storm The Gates Of Heaven (producer)1978 Wayne County & the Electric Chairs - Blatantly Offensive E.P. (producer)1978 Roger Glover - Elements (producer)1979 Cozy Powell - Over the Top (producer)1982 Michael Schenker Group - Assault Attack (producer, engineer)