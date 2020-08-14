DVD Talk Forum

Pete Way R.I.P.

Another huge loss, Pete Way of UFO and Waysted passed away.

He was a major part of UFO, and was a larger than life figure on stage - a true, "Rock Star," regardless of the size of the venue he was playing.

Wow. Another major loss. And the hits just keep coming...

