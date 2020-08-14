Pete Way R.I.P.
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Pete Way R.I.P.
Another huge loss, Pete Way of UFO and Waysted passed away.
He was a major part of UFO, and was a larger than life figure on stage - a true, "Rock Star," regardless of the size of the venue he was playing.
Wow. Another major loss. And the hits just keep coming...
He was a major part of UFO, and was a larger than life figure on stage - a true, "Rock Star," regardless of the size of the venue he was playing.
Wow. Another major loss. And the hits just keep coming...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off