RIP: Jimmy Cobb
RIP: Jimmy Cobb
Kind of Blue Drummer, Jimmy Cobb, Has Died At The Age Of 91
A legend and the last surviving musician from Miles Davis' "Kind of Blue".... considered by many to be the greatest jazz record, and one of the greatest all-around album of all time.
It's definitely one of my all-time favorites for sure.
Amazing that he outlived the 2nd longest surviving member of the ensemble (Miles Davis) by 29 years, and everyone else by between 40 to 53 years.
Re: RIP: Jimmy Cobb
I saw that, today. Bummer!
What a great album! No surprise with that lineup.
RIP
