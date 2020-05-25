RIP: Jimmy Cobb

A legend and the last surviving musician from Miles Davis' "Kind of Blue".... considered by many to be the greatest jazz record, and one of the greatest all-around album of all time.It's definitely one of my all-time favorites for sure.Amazing that he outlived the 2nd longest surviving member of the ensemble (Miles Davis) by 29 years, and everyone else by between 40 to 53 years.