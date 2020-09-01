Prince Is Getting an All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Prince Is Getting an All-Star Grammy Tribute Concert
The show will take place two days after the 2020 Grammy Awards and will air this April.
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...oncert-934548/
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...oncert-934548/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off