View Poll Results: Poll: Best New Order Album
Movement
0
0%
Power, Corruption & Lies
2
100.00%
Low-Life
0
0%
Brotherhood
0
0%
Technique
0
0%
Republic
0
0%
Get Ready
0
0%
Waiting for the Siren's Call
0
0%
Music Complete
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Best New Order album
Best New Order album
I didn't include any best of or greatest hits like "Substance", studio albums only. I loved everything they did from 83-89, and was torn because "Technique" is a true masterpiece. But I'm going with "Power, Corruption & Lies". "Music Complete" was a roaring return for them too.
Re: Best New Order album
Is that your best-to-worst order? New Order was always more of a singles group for me, they never had the album to album consistency of Joy Division. But my order would probably go something like...
Power, Corruption & Lies
Technique
Low-Life
Brotherhood
Get Ready
Republic
Movement
Waiting for the Sirens' Call
Music Complete
Re: Best New Order album
Is that your best-to-worst order? New Order was always more of a singles group for me, they never had the album to album consistency of Joy Division. But my order would probably go something like...
Power, Corruption & Lies
Technique
Low-Life
Brotherhood
Get Ready
Republic
Movement
Waiting for the Sirens' Call
Music Complete
