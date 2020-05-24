DVD Talk Forum

Best New Order album

Music Talk
View Poll Results: Poll: Best New Order Album
Movement
0
0%
Power, Corruption & Lies
2
100.00%
Low-Life
0
0%
Brotherhood
0
0%
Technique
0
0%
Republic
0
0%
Get Ready
0
0%
Waiting for the Siren's Call
0
0%
Music Complete
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Old 05-24-20, 10:40 PM
  #1
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,683
Received 12 Likes on 7 Posts
Best New Order album
I didn't include any best of or greatest hits like "Substance", studio albums only. I loved everything they did from 83-89, and was torn because "Technique" is a true masterpiece. But I'm going with "Power, Corruption & Lies". "Music Complete" was a roaring return for them too.
Last edited by Daytripper; 05-24-20 at 10:49 PM.
Old 05-24-20, 10:47 PM
  #2
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 769
Received 18 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Best New Order album
Is that your best-to-worst order? New Order was always more of a singles group for me, they never had the album to album consistency of Joy Division. But my order would probably go something like...

Power, Corruption & Lies
Technique
Low-Life
Brotherhood
Get Ready
Republic
Movement
Waiting for the Sirens' Call
Music Complete
Old 05-24-20, 10:52 PM
  #3
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,683
Received 12 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Best New Order album
Originally Posted by atrium View Post
Is that your best-to-worst order? New Order was always more of a singles group for me, they never had the album to album consistency of Joy Division. But my order would probably go something like...

Power, Corruption & Lies
Technique
Low-Life
Brotherhood
Get Ready
Republic
Movement
Waiting for the Sirens' Call
Music Complete
No, it's the order that each album was released. And you rate "Music Complete" their worst?
Old 05-24-20, 10:56 PM
  #4
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 32,497
Received 98 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Best New Order album
Closer or Unknown Pleasures.
