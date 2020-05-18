Songs destroyed by TV or movie association

What songs got ruined for you because of a crushing, traumatizing scene in a movie or TV show? For me it's two, plus an honorable mention.



1) "Battleflag," Lo Fidelity All Stars, "ER." That song cranking while Carter got stabbed and writhed around ruined it forever for me. I can't hear that song and not think of that scene.



2) "Stuck in the Middle With You," Stealers Wheel. "Reservoir Dogs." Seriously, who DOESN'T think of Madsen dancing around with that razor when they hear that song?



Honorable mention: "My City Was Gone," The Pretenders, Rush Limbaugh bumper theme. He killed that song dead on radio. I haven't heard it on radio in 30 years. Word is he pays Chrissy Hynde a six figure sum for rights, which she donates to PETA.



Your turn.