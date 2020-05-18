Songs destroyed by TV or movie association
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,324
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 5 Posts
Songs destroyed by TV or movie association
What songs got ruined for you because of a crushing, traumatizing scene in a movie or TV show? For me it's two, plus an honorable mention.
1) "Battleflag," Lo Fidelity All Stars, "ER." That song cranking while Carter got stabbed and writhed around ruined it forever for me. I can't hear that song and not think of that scene.
2) "Stuck in the Middle With You," Stealers Wheel. "Reservoir Dogs." Seriously, who DOESN'T think of Madsen dancing around with that razor when they hear that song?
Honorable mention: "My City Was Gone," The Pretenders, Rush Limbaugh bumper theme. He killed that song dead on radio. I haven't heard it on radio in 30 years. Word is he pays Chrissy Hynde a six figure sum for rights, which she donates to PETA.
Your turn.
1) "Battleflag," Lo Fidelity All Stars, "ER." That song cranking while Carter got stabbed and writhed around ruined it forever for me. I can't hear that song and not think of that scene.
2) "Stuck in the Middle With You," Stealers Wheel. "Reservoir Dogs." Seriously, who DOESN'T think of Madsen dancing around with that razor when they hear that song?
Honorable mention: "My City Was Gone," The Pretenders, Rush Limbaugh bumper theme. He killed that song dead on radio. I haven't heard it on radio in 30 years. Word is he pays Chrissy Hynde a six figure sum for rights, which she donates to PETA.
Your turn.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off