RIP Bob Kulick (1950-2020)

Bob Kulick, guitarist for Kiss, Meat Loaf and W.A.S.P. amongst others, has died aged 70.His younger brother and fellow guitarist Bruce Kulick confirmed the news on Instagram , writing, “I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated.“I know he is at peace now, with my parents playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time.”