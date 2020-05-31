RIP Bob Kulick (1950-2020)
RIP Bob Kulick (1950-2020)
Brother of longtime Kiss member Bruce Kulick as well as being unofficial member himself. Played with a bunch of different people. Even recorded a song for Spongebob.
https://www.guitarworld.com/news/kis...k-dies-aged-70
Bob Kulick, guitarist for Kiss, Meat Loaf and W.A.S.P. amongst others, has died aged 70.
His younger brother and fellow guitarist Bruce Kulick confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated.
I know he is at peace now, with my parents playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Familys privacy during this sad time.
