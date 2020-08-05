DVD Talk Forum

RIP Brian Howe of Bad Co

RIP Brian Howe of Bad Co

   
05-08-20, 08:33 AM
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
RIP Brian Howe of Bad Co
Heart attack it would seem, and not COVID-19. Sad loss as I loved these guys as long as I loved music. Bad Co was one of my favorite albums growing up.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/07/enter...rnd/index.html
