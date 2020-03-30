Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?

Quote: Decker Originally Posted by Man, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers, Exile was a hell of a three album run. Up there with Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt Pepper,

You gotta throw Beggars Banquet (and The White Album) in there for a Big 4. Their 'back to basics' approach on BB saved them after the misfire of 'Their Satanic Majesties Request'.I've been digging Some Girls a lot lately. It starts off with two killer tracks in 'Miss You' and 'When the Whip Comes Down', but really shines at the end with a one-two-three punch of 'Before They Make Me Run', 'Beast of Burden', 'Shattered'. Very few records end as strongly as that one does.'Before They Make Me Run' might just be my favorite ever Keith song.