DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live
View Poll Results: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
The Rolling Stones (England's Newest Hit Makers)
0
0%
12 X 5
0
0%
The Rolling Stones No. 2
0
0%
The Rolling Stones, Now!
0
0%
Out of Our Heads
0
0%
December's Children (And Everybody's)
0
0%
Aftermath
0
0%
Between the Buttons
0
0%
Their Satanic Majesties Request
0
0%
Beggars Banquet
0
0%
Let It Bleed
0
0%
Sticky Fingers
2
66.67%
Exile on Main St.
1
33.33%
Goats Head Soup
0
0%
It's Only Rock 'N' Roll
0
0%
Black and Blue
0
0%
Some Girls
0
0%
Emotional Rescue
0
0%
Tattoo You
0
0%
Undercover
0
0%
Steel Wheels
0
0%
Voodoo Lounge
0
0%
A Bigger Bang
0
0%
Blue & Lonesome
0
0%
Other
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll

What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?

   
Old 03-30-20, 06:47 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
atrium's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 573
Received 6 Likes on 4 Posts
What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
I've been going back through their entire discography lately and wanted to know what the favorites are around here. This is going to be a looooong poll.
atrium is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-20, 06:51 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,017
Received 147 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?

Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-20, 06:54 PM
  #3  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
atrium's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 573
Received 6 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
^ added a poll.

I had to leave Dirty Work and Bridges to Babylon off the list cause A.) I ran out of options and B.) I wanted an 'other' option. If you like those albums best (you're insane) or if you like a live album better than one of the studio cuts, the 'other' option is for you
atrium is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-20, 06:57 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 46,017
Received 147 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
Man, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers, Exile was a hell of a three album run. Up there with Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt Pepper,
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-20, 07:03 PM
  #5  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
atrium's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
Posts: 573
Received 6 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Man, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers, Exile was a hell of a three album run. Up there with Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt Pepper,
You gotta throw Beggars Banquet (and The White Album) in there for a Big 4. Their 'back to basics' approach on BB saved them after the misfire of 'Their Satanic Majesties Request'.

I've been digging Some Girls a lot lately. It starts off with two killer tracks in 'Miss You' and 'When the Whip Comes Down', but really shines at the end with a one-two-three punch of 'Before They Make Me Run', 'Beast of Burden', 'Shattered'. Very few records end as strongly as that one does.

'Before They Make Me Run' might just be my favorite ever Keith song.

atrium is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-30-20, 07:23 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 8,181
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
Originally Posted by atrium View Post
You gotta throw Beggars Banquet (and The White Album) in there for a Big 4. Their 'back to basics' approach on BB saved them after the misfire of 'Their Satanic Majesties Request'.
My vote is for Sticky Fingers, though this entire 4 album stretch is fantastic. For me, Sticky Fingers is all killer and no filler that shows off a lot of facets of the band: driving hard rock, great guitar riffs, blues, jamming, country, and a couple of their best ballads.
brainee is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Musicians/singers with the worst voices?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.