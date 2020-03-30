View Poll Results: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
The Rolling Stones (England's Newest Hit Makers)
0
0%
12 X 5
0
0%
The Rolling Stones No. 2
0
0%
The Rolling Stones, Now!
0
0%
Out of Our Heads
0
0%
December's Children (And Everybody's)
0
0%
Aftermath
0
0%
Between the Buttons
0
0%
Their Satanic Majesties Request
0
0%
Beggars Banquet
0
0%
Let It Bleed
0
0%
Sticky Fingers
66.67%
Exile on Main St.
33.33%
Goats Head Soup
0
0%
It's Only Rock 'N' Roll
0
0%
Black and Blue
0
0%
Some Girls
0
0%
Emotional Rescue
0
0%
Tattoo You
0
0%
Undercover
0
0%
Steel Wheels
0
0%
Voodoo Lounge
0
0%
A Bigger Bang
0
0%
Blue & Lonesome
0
0%
Other
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
#1
What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
I've been going back through their entire discography lately and wanted to know what the favorites are around here. This is going to be a looooong poll.
#3
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
^ added a poll.
I had to leave Dirty Work and Bridges to Babylon off the list cause A.) I ran out of options and B.) I wanted an 'other' option. If you like those albums best (you're insane) or if you like a live album better than one of the studio cuts, the 'other' option is for you
I had to leave Dirty Work and Bridges to Babylon off the list cause A.) I ran out of options and B.) I wanted an 'other' option. If you like those albums best (you're insane) or if you like a live album better than one of the studio cuts, the 'other' option is for you
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
Man, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers, Exile was a hell of a three album run. Up there with Rubber Soul, Revolver, Sgt Pepper,
#5
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
I've been digging Some Girls a lot lately. It starts off with two killer tracks in 'Miss You' and 'When the Whip Comes Down', but really shines at the end with a one-two-three punch of 'Before They Make Me Run', 'Beast of Burden', 'Shattered'. Very few records end as strongly as that one does.
'Before They Make Me Run' might just be my favorite ever Keith song.
#6
Re: What's your favorite Rolling Stones album?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off