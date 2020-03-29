DVD Talk Forum

Joe Diffie - 90's Country Singer

Music Talk

Joe Diffie - 90's Country Singer

   
03-29-20
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 3,939
Joe Diffie - 90's Country Singer
He died today from the CO-VID virus/ he had only announced it on the 27th that he had it...

