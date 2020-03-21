DVD Talk Forum

Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers dead at 81

   
03-21-20, 01:38 AM
Kenny Rogers dead at 81
https://variety.com/2020/music/obitu...es-1203541233/

RIP to the Gambler

One of my favorite songs by Kenny came from his album Eyes that See in the Dark. The entire album was written and produced by The Bee Gees. The song is This Woman.

03-21-20, 01:40 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Here's to finally breaking even.
03-21-20, 01:44 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
03-21-20, 02:51 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Listened to The Gambler and Coward of the County many times as a teen, even though it was far from my typical music.

RIP
03-21-20, 02:52 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Will have to watch Six Pack soon. Country-pop crossover just doesn't happen anymore.
03-21-20, 04:32 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
RIP


His music was more pop than country.

He had a chain of restaurants too.

03-21-20, 05:12 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
I Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Condition Was In
03-21-20, 06:44 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
I have the First Editon's greatest hits on CD.

Is Kenny Rogers in the RnR HoF?
03-21-20, 07:08 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81


It was nice seeing him in this Geico commercial a few years ago. RIP Kenny Rogers.
03-21-20, 09:32 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
One of my first concerts. Saw him with Dolly Parton in 85.
03-21-20, 09:32 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
That's not gonna be good for business.
03-21-20, 10:02 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Bummer. My mom was a big fan. We saw him a couple of times in the 70's, when I was a kid, at the Houston Rodeo.
03-21-20, 11:03 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
I’ve spent my whole life saying that I like all music except country, admittedly started as rebellion against my Mom’s love of the genre, but I must admit to liking that ole gambler.
03-21-20, 11:37 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
RIP. He picked a fine time to leave us.
03-21-20, 02:14 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
RIP, thanks for the music.
03-21-20, 06:58 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Dolly posted a video about it. I'm kind of surprised that the way she found out was by seeing it on TV. I thought the family would have contacted her, especially since he had been in hospice so he didn't just go suddenly.

03-21-20, 07:12 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Lionel Richie and Kenny were very good friends. Lionel wrote and produced one of Kenny's biggest hits "Lady"
03-21-20, 07:15 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Not a country fan but listening to his music and the Highwaymen you wonder if you are missing out on some good stuff and now understand why some people are into country.

03-22-20, 07:59 AM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
My Mom was a huge fan of him, so I grew up listening to his music. One of the greats is now gone. RIP Kenny Rogers.
03-22-20, 02:43 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
My favourite Kenny Roger's moment is him premiering The Gambler on the Johnny Carson show, and the look of death he gives the guitar player coming in late at 1 min 20 seconds mark.


03-22-20, 05:23 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
I'm not a really a fan of country music or Kenny Rogers, but I do remember him being everywhere when I was a kid -- songs on the radio, movies, tv specials. He was quite a fixture of my childhood, and I remember a number of his songs like "The Gambler" and "Coward of the County."

And, later in life, I was surprised to learn that "I Just Checked in to See What Condition My Condition Was In" from The Big Lebowski was his song.
03-22-20, 05:31 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Rogers became more of a crossover star than remaining a country act, sticking to a slick pop sound for long stretches.
03-22-20, 05:40 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Originally Posted by Crocker Jarmen View Post
My favourite Kenny Roger's moment is him premiering The Gambler on the Johnny Carson show, and the look of death he gives the guitar player coming in late at 1 min 20 seconds mark.

Dude was only 40 in that video...its crazy how differently some people age.
03-22-20, 06:20 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Originally Posted by PhantomStranger View Post
Rogers became more of a crossover star than remaining a country act, sticking to a slick pop sound for long stretches.
Kenny Rogers was playing 2010s country in the 1970s.
03-22-20, 07:06 PM
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Originally Posted by PhantomStranger View Post
Rogers became more of a crossover star than remaining a country act, sticking to a slick pop sound for long stretches.
Terrible quality video, but this was probably one of the biggest pop songs of Rogers career next to Lady and Islands in the Stream. What about me with James Ingram and Kim Carnes.



co-written and produced by Richard Marx and David Foster, 2 huge pop music producers


