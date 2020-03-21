Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81

I'm not a really a fan of country music or Kenny Rogers, but I do remember him being everywhere when I was a kid -- songs on the radio, movies, tv specials. He was quite a fixture of my childhood, and I remember a number of his songs like "The Gambler" and "Coward of the County."And, later in life, I was surprised to learn that "I Just Checked in to See What Condition My Condition Was In" fromwas his song.