Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Kenny Rogers dead at 81
https://variety.com/2020/music/obitu...es-1203541233/
RIP to the Gambler
One of my favorite songs by Kenny came from his album Eyes that See in the Dark. The entire album was written and produced by The Bee Gees. The song is This Woman.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
RIP
His music was more pop than country.
He had a chain of restaurants too.
His music was more pop than country.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
I’ve spent my whole life saying that I like all music except country, admittedly started as rebellion against my Mom’s love of the genre, but I must admit to liking that ole gambler.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Dolly posted a video about it. I'm kind of surprised that the way she found out was by seeing it on TV. I thought the family would have contacted her, especially since he had been in hospice so he didn't just go suddenly.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Lionel Richie and Kenny were very good friends. Lionel wrote and produced one of Kenny's biggest hits "Lady"
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Not a country fan but listening to his music and the Highwaymen you wonder if you are missing out on some good stuff and now understand why some people are into country.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
My Mom was a huge fan of him, so I grew up listening to his music. One of the greats is now gone. RIP Kenny Rogers.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
My favourite Kenny Roger's moment is him premiering The Gambler on the Johnny Carson show, and the look of death he gives the guitar player coming in late at 1 min 20 seconds mark.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
I'm not a really a fan of country music or Kenny Rogers, but I do remember him being everywhere when I was a kid -- songs on the radio, movies, tv specials. He was quite a fixture of my childhood, and I remember a number of his songs like "The Gambler" and "Coward of the County."
And, later in life, I was surprised to learn that "I Just Checked in to See What Condition My Condition Was In" from The Big Lebowski was his song.
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Re: Kenny Rogers dead at 81
co-written and produced by Richard Marx and David Foster, 2 huge pop music producers