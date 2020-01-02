RIP, Andy Gill of Gang of Four

Andy Gill, guitarist of Gang of Four, dead at 64They were in town last year, and I didn't go. A friend of mine derisively referred to the show as "Gang of One", as Gill was the only remaining original member. Really wish I'd gone, now. Like I mentioned in the Kim Shattuck RIP thread, folks, if you're a fan of older bands and they're in your town, GO SEE THEM. You never know if it might be your last chance.