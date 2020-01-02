DVD Talk Forum

RIP, Andy Gill of Gang of Four

RIP, Andy Gill of Gang of Four

   
Old 02-01-20, 09:04 PM
  #1  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 5,410
RIP, Andy Gill of Gang of Four
Andy Gill, guitarist of Gang of Four, dead at 64

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...184704781.html

They were in town last year, and I didn't go. A friend of mine derisively referred to the show as "Gang of One", as Gill was the only remaining original member. Really wish I'd gone, now. Like I mentioned in the Kim Shattuck RIP thread, folks, if you're a fan of older bands and they're in your town, GO SEE THEM. You never know if it might be your last chance.
Old 02-01-20, 09:39 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,300
Received 24 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: RIP, Andy Gill of Gang of Four
Yeah, oof. Too young. RIP
