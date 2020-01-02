RIP, Andy Gill of Gang of Four
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 5,410
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 14 Posts
RIP, Andy Gill of Gang of Four
Andy Gill, guitarist of Gang of Four, dead at 64
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...184704781.html
They were in town last year, and I didn't go. A friend of mine derisively referred to the show as "Gang of One", as Gill was the only remaining original member. Really wish I'd gone, now. Like I mentioned in the Kim Shattuck RIP thread, folks, if you're a fan of older bands and they're in your town, GO SEE THEM. You never know if it might be your last chance.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...184704781.html
They were in town last year, and I didn't go. A friend of mine derisively referred to the show as "Gang of One", as Gill was the only remaining original member. Really wish I'd gone, now. Like I mentioned in the Kim Shattuck RIP thread, folks, if you're a fan of older bands and they're in your town, GO SEE THEM. You never know if it might be your last chance.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off