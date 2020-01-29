DVD Talk Forum

BODY COUNT: Carnivore - March 6, 2020

BODY COUNT: Carnivore - March 6, 2020

   
BODY COUNT: Carnivore - March 6, 2020

  1. Carnivore
  2. Bum Rush
  3. Thee Critical Beatdown
  4. Ace Of Spades
  5. Another Level
  6. Colors
  7. When Im Gone (feat. Amy)
  8. They Point The Finger
  9. No Remorse
  10. The Hate Is Real


Disc 1:
  1. Carnivore
  2. Point The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)
  3. Bum-Rush
  4. Ace Of Spades
  5. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)
  6. Colors - 2020
  7. No Remorse
  8. When Im Gone (feat. Amy Lee)
  9. Thee Critical Beatdown
  10. The Hate Is Real
  11. 6 In Tha Morning - 2020 (Unreleased Demo)
  12. No Lives Matter - Live In Australia 2017
  13. Black Hoodie - Live In Australia 2017
Disc 2:
  1. Carnivore (Instrumental)
  2. Point The Finger (Instrumental)
  3. Bum-Rush (Instrumental)
  4. Another Level (Instrumental)
  5. Colors - 2020 (Instrumental)
  6. No Remorse (Instrumental)
  7. When Im Gone (Instrumental)
  8. Thee Critical Beatdown (Instrumental)
  9. The Hate Is Real (Instrumental)
  10. 6 In Tha Morning - 2020 (Instrumental)
