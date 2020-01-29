BODY COUNT: Carnivore - March 6, 2020
BODY COUNT: Carnivore - March 6, 2020
- Carnivore
- Bum Rush
- Thee Critical Beatdown
- Ace Of Spades
- Another Level
- Colors
- When Im Gone (feat. Amy)
- They Point The Finger
- No Remorse
- The Hate Is Real
Disc 1:
- Carnivore
- Point The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)
- Bum-Rush
- Ace Of Spades
- Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)
- Colors - 2020
- No Remorse
- When Im Gone (feat. Amy Lee)
- Thee Critical Beatdown
- The Hate Is Real
- 6 In Tha Morning - 2020 (Unreleased Demo)
- No Lives Matter - Live In Australia 2017
- Black Hoodie - Live In Australia 2017
- Carnivore (Instrumental)
- Point The Finger (Instrumental)
- Bum-Rush (Instrumental)
- Another Level (Instrumental)
- Colors - 2020 (Instrumental)
- No Remorse (Instrumental)
- When Im Gone (Instrumental)
- Thee Critical Beatdown (Instrumental)
- The Hate Is Real (Instrumental)
- 6 In Tha Morning - 2020 (Instrumental)
