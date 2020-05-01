The Psychedelic Furs - "Made of Rain" - May 1, 2020 - first album in 29 years

Made of Rain:01 The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll02 Don’t Believe03 You’ll Be Mine04 Wrong Train05 This’ll Never Be Like Love06 Ash Wednesday07 Come All Ye Faithful08 No-One09 Tiny Hands10 Hide the Medicine11 Turn Your Back on Me12 StarsThe Psychedelic Furs have announced a new album, their first in nearly 30 years. It’s called Made of Rain and it’s out May 1 via Cooking Vinyl. Listen to “Don’t Believe” from the record and check out the track list and album art for Made of Rain below.The band’s last album was 1991’s World Outside. Following a hiatus in the 1990s, the band reformed in the 2000s and has continued to tour.