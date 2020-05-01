DVD Talk Forum

The Psychedelic Furs - "Made of Rain" - May 1, 2020 - first album in 29 years

   
01-31-20, 09:42 AM
dex14
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,520
Received 65 Likes on 52 Posts
The Psychedelic Furs - "Made of Rain" - May 1, 2020 - first album in 29 years


Made of Rain:

01 The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll
02 Don’t Believe
03 You’ll Be Mine
04 Wrong Train
05 This’ll Never Be Like Love
06 Ash Wednesday
07 Come All Ye Faithful
08 No-One
09 Tiny Hands
10 Hide the Medicine
11 Turn Your Back on Me
12 Stars

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a new album, their first in nearly 30 years. It’s called Made of Rain and it’s out May 1 via Cooking Vinyl. Listen to “Don’t Believe” from the record and check out the track list and album art for Made of Rain below.

The band’s last album was 1991’s World Outside. Following a hiatus in the 1990s, the band reformed in the 2000s and has continued to tour.

01-31-20, 10:24 AM
andicus
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,098
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: The Psychedelic Furs - "Made of Rain" - May 1, 2020 - first album in 29 years
Hard to say if I like it, as it's a TERRIBLE mix. Just a muddled mess. Wow.
