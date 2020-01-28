Depeche Mode "Mode" 18 Disc box set
Depeche Mode "Mode" 18 Disc box set
I have all of their studio albums and wished they made a separate release for CDs 15-18
Sony will issue a new 18CD Depeche Mode box set called simply MODE, in January 24, 2020.
The box set collects all 14 studio albums and includes four bonus discs of chronological non-album material (b-sides, bonus tracks and non-album material).
This is a numbered, limited-edition set (no word on how limited) and is housed in a minimalist black cube, with each disc similarly enclosed in a black, heavyweight card wallet. The albums’ original covers have been re-interpreted in special black-on-black designs exclusive to the box set.
As well as the discs, this set comes with a 228 page, gilt-edged book containing all of Depeche Mode’s lyrics, compiled together for the first time. There is no mention of remastering at all, at this stage.
CD15 – 1981 – 1985
Photographic (Some Bizarre Version)
Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead (Flexi-Pop Version)
Dreaming Of Me
Ice Machine
Shout
Any Second Now
Now, This Is Fun
Oberkorn (It’s A Small Town)
My Secret Garden (Excerpts From)
My Secret Garden (Further Excerpts From)
Get The Balance Right!
The Great Outdoors!
Work Hard
Fools
In Your Memory
(Set Me Free) Remotivate Me
Shake The Disease
Flexible
It’s Called A Heart
Fly On The Windscreen
CD16 – 1986 – 1990
Dressed In Black (Record Mirror Version)
But Not Tonight
Breathing In Fumes
Black Day
Christmas Island
Agent Orange
Fpmip
Pleasure, Little Treasure
Route 66
Stjarna
Sonata No. 14 In C#m (Moonlight Sonata)
Dangerous
Memphisto
Sibeling
Kaleid
Happiest Girl (Jack Mix)
Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)
CD17 – 1993 – 2005
My Joy (Seven Inch Mix)
Death’s Door (Soundtrack Version)
Death’s Door (Jazz Mix)
Slowblow
Painkiller
Only When I Lose Myself
Surrender
Headstar
Easy Tiger
Dirt
Zenstation
Free
Newborn
Better Days
Martyr
CD18 – 2006 – 2017
Oh Well (Single Version)
Oh Well
Light
The Sun And The Moon And The Stars
Ghost
Esque
Long Time Lie
Happens All The Time
Always
All That’s Mine
Heroes (Highline Session Version)
https://www.superdeluxeedition.com/n...-18cd-box-set/
