Depeche Mode "Mode" 18 Disc box set

A literal ‘black celebration’ of Depeche Mode’s career with all albums across 14 CDs and four CDs of bonus material.

Sony will issue a new 18CD Depeche Mode box set called simply MODE, in January 24, 2020.The box set collects all 14 studio albums and includes four bonus discs of chronological non-album material (b-sides, bonus tracks and non-album material).This is a numbered, limited-edition set (no word on how limited) and is housed in a minimalist black cube, with each disc similarly enclosed in a black, heavyweight card wallet. The albums’ original covers have been re-interpreted in special black-on-black designs exclusive to the box set.As well as the discs, this set comes with a 228 page, gilt-edged book containing all of Depeche Mode’s lyrics, compiled together for the first time. There is no mention of remastering at all, at this stage.Photographic (Some Bizarre Version)Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead (Flexi-Pop Version)Dreaming Of MeIce MachineShoutAny Second NowNow, This Is FunOberkorn (It’s A Small Town)My Secret Garden (Excerpts From)My Secret Garden (Further Excerpts From)Get The Balance Right!The Great Outdoors!Work HardFoolsIn Your Memory(Set Me Free) Remotivate MeShake The DiseaseFlexibleIt’s Called A HeartFly On The WindscreenDressed In Black (Record Mirror Version)But Not TonightBreathing In FumesBlack DayChristmas IslandAgent OrangeFpmipPleasure, Little TreasureRoute 66StjarnaSonata No. 14 In C#m (Moonlight Sonata)DangerousMemphistoSibelingKaleidHappiest Girl (Jack Mix)Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)My Joy (Seven Inch Mix)Death’s Door (Soundtrack Version)Death’s Door (Jazz Mix)SlowblowPainkillerOnly When I Lose MyselfSurrenderHeadstarEasy TigerDirtZenstationFreeNewbornBetter DaysMartyrOh Well (Single Version)Oh WellLightThe Sun And The Moon And The StarsGhostEsqueLong Time LieHappens All The TimeAlwaysAll That’s MineHeroes (Highline Session Version)