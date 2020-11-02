Deftones - Summer Tour 2020
#1
Deftones / Gojira / Poppy 2020 Tour Dates
07/27 Portland, OR TBA
07/28 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
07/30 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/01 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater
08/02 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
08/04 Phoenix, AZ TBA
08/05 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphiheatre
08/07 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/08 Milwaukee, WI Eagles CLub
08/09 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
08/11 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/12 Sterling Heights, MI TBA
08/14 Boston, MA Agganis Arena
08/15 Laval, QC Plave Bellaval
08/17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach
08/19 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/20 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony
08/22 Philadelphia, PA The Met
08/23 Washington, DC The Anthem
08/24 Bridgeport, CT TBA
08/26 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
08/27 Indianapolis, IN Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/29 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
08/30 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/01 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
09/02 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
09/03 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/05 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
