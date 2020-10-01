Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67

Only 67. And I'm old enough now to say, "Only," 67.



The last quarter century of his life was filled with tragedy (both his wife and his daughter died in the 90's), and then he suffered from arthritis which made drumming difficult and painful for the last several years of his career. He went through a lot, and to have him pass early like this is even more tragic.



So sad.