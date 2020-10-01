DVD Talk Forum

Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67

Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67

   
Old 01-10-20, 04:17 PM
Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67


This is a huge downer... Neil Peart has passed away at age 67, from brain cancer.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainmen...obit-1.5422806
Old 01-10-20, 04:19 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Wasn't much of a Rush fan, but that's a HUGE blow.
Old 01-10-20, 04:22 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Damn. I didnt even realize he was sick. I went through a phase where I liked Rush quite a bit. Still like them but I dont listen to them quite as often now. Still sucks to hear though. RIP.
Old 01-10-20, 04:23 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Wow awful news.
Old 01-10-20, 04:24 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
loved Rush's music, just could never get over Geddy Lee's annoying voice tho.
Old 01-10-20, 04:25 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
This is terrible news. I'm by no means the world's biggest Rush fan, but wow...I'm just floored right now.
Old 01-10-20, 04:36 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Beyond SAD about this. Wow....just Wow.
Old 01-10-20, 04:38 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
This was so unexpected. They are still my favorite band of all time. Got to seem them around 15 times over the years and was lucky enough to score front row (in front of Geddy) for what would be their last tour (Houston show).

I'm pretty bummed as there will never be another drummer like him or band like Rush.
Old 01-10-20, 04:39 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Sad beyond description at this most unexpected and awful news. A brilliant drummer and lyricist. Hope he has a great journey ahead of him.
Old 01-10-20, 04:40 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Only 67. And I'm old enough now to say, "Only," 67.

The last quarter century of his life was filled with tragedy (both his wife and his daughter died in the 90's), and then he suffered from arthritis which made drumming difficult and painful for the last several years of his career. He went through a lot, and to have him pass early like this is even more tragic.

So sad.
Old 01-10-20, 04:40 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Ouch, this one hurts
Old 01-10-20, 04:43 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
So sad. I wasn't much of a Rush fan growing up but have grown to like them quite a bit and their musical talent. Peart was one of the best RIP
Old 01-10-20, 04:47 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Yeah, he definitely had some shitty things happen in his personal life. Figures it would have to end with another shitty thing.

Something fun, with Neil:

Old 01-10-20, 04:58 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
One of the GOAT.
Old 01-10-20, 05:01 PM
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
greatest drummer of all time

eerily weird that I decided to watch Beyond The Lighted Stage on Netflix last night out of the blue
