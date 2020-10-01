Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
This is a huge downer... Neil Peart has passed away at age 67, from brain cancer.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainmen...obit-1.5422806
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Damn. I didnt even realize he was sick. I went through a phase where I liked Rush quite a bit. Still like them but I dont listen to them quite as often now. Still sucks to hear though. RIP.
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
This was so unexpected. They are still my favorite band of all time. Got to seem them around 15 times over the years and was lucky enough to score front row (in front of Geddy) for what would be their last tour (Houston show).
I'm pretty bummed as there will never be another drummer like him or band like Rush.
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Sad beyond description at this most unexpected and awful news. A brilliant drummer and lyricist. Hope he has a great journey ahead of him.
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Only 67. And I'm old enough now to say, "Only," 67.
The last quarter century of his life was filled with tragedy (both his wife and his daughter died in the 90's), and then he suffered from arthritis which made drumming difficult and painful for the last several years of his career. He went through a lot, and to have him pass early like this is even more tragic.
So sad.
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
So sad. I wasn't much of a Rush fan growing up but have grown to like them quite a bit and their musical talent. Peart was one of the best RIP
Re: Rush drummer, Neil Peart dead at 67
Yeah, he definitely had some shitty things happen in his personal life. Figures it would have to end with another shitty thing.
Something fun, with Neil:
