Disc rot question

Could Disc Rot be theoretically fixed if one were to strip the aluminum and lacquer layer off the disc, and apply a new one? Considering the data is stored on the plastic layer, and people can remove the aluminum easily at home, is it feasible? Someone online owns an album of which one copy is known, and it suffers from very severe disc rot, and the artists information is not known. Would it be a good idea to attempt to get in touch with this person and see if a chemical process such as this could be done, or is it a lost cause? I know a lot of people say disc rot is permanent, but someone brought this up on the Steve Hoffman music forums as a potential solution, and it really got my gears moving. If anyone who knows more about the physical format itself and is willing to shed some light on my theory, please let me know.