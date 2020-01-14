DaBaby
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 2,940
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DaBaby
I havent been into rap for a long time. But someone turned me onto DaBaby. I think hes really good.
he released two albums in 2019 and I think theyre both strong.
Anyone else listen to this dude?
