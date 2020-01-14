DVD Talk Forum

DaBaby
I havent been into rap for a long time. But someone turned me onto DaBaby. I think hes really good.

he released two albums in 2019 and I think theyre both strong.

Anyone else listen to this dude?
Re: DaBaby
This song has a funky beat

