Deadpool & Wolverine (2024, D: Levy) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread

Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.











Rated: R



Running Time: 128 minutes

Not going to post the trailer, you all have seen them and they don't really show anything.Warning, this thread is to allow everyone here to "freely" discuss the movie since it's so highly anticipated.If you can't see the movie this weekend, I would stay out of this until you can. If you don't care, then that's on you. So no need for spoiler tags.If you're a PVOD'er or SVODer, see you back here this FallScreenings start as early as 3pm today, There is a fan screening with a small giveaway (not a poster)Seeing it at 6:15pm.