Favorite beginnings and endings??

Caught the start of UP on broadcast TV. It's one of my all-time favorite starting sequences on film. It was unique in how it gave you all the backstory you needed without any dialog which reminded me of what is probably my all-time favorite ending in Last of the Mohicans. Another sequence that conveyed some powerful emotions without dialog. That driving score just gets you all pumped up to the end.



So what are some of your favorite beginnings and endings to films and why?