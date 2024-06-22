Ghostlight (2024) IFC Films
Ghostlight (2024) IFC Films
Just saw this in the theater and thought it was pretty good. I couldn't find a thread for it on here yet. My wife and I were the only two people in the theater (7pm friday night) so it might be the best movie that no one ends up seeing.
100% fresh on the tomato meter currently
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt30321095/
