The Transformers: 40th anniversary cinema event
The Transformers 40th Anniversary Event is coming to Select Cinemas May 15, 18 & 19 ONLY. Featuring the first four episodes of the original series, an exclusive table read with Peter Cullen, Frank Welker & more surprises. Tickets on sale starting Wednesday April 10!
Sign me up. This was my favorite cartoon growing up in the 80s.
Love this movie, never caught it on the big screen before. It's so short, it would be AWESOME if they could add bonus items at the beginning, like Hasbro commercials or other fun Transformers Generation 1 tidbits.
It's the first 4 episodes of the TV series along with other bonus material including the new table read with the original actors.
I saw the movie on the big screen a year or two before the pandemic, at a Regal. It was fun, even though that Regal sucks.
